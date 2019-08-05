LPD releases new details on plane crash in east Lincoln

Lincoln Police have released new information on a plane crash that took place in east Lincoln on Sunday.

According to LPD, Douglas Bornemeier, 65, was flying an Ultralight aircraft when it crashed at Pester Airport around 11:30 a.m.

The airport is located near 98th Street and 112th Street and Holdrege.

Police said neighbors called the crash in when they saw the plane go down, and Bornemeier had to be extricated with tools.

He told police that he was "checking off his bucket list", and that he came int oo steep for a landing after flying for 10 minutes.

He suffered no visible injuries but did go to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating