Plan your game day travel in advance

You can't head into the big game without a game plan. NDOT has some tips for your stadium travel this weekend.

Game day travelers should note that four hours before game time, at Exit 401, southbound traffic (I-180/Highway 34) headed downtown will be merged to the left lane allowing I-80 exit traffic the right lane to go downtown.

After the game, the right lane will be closed at the I-80 eastbound on-ramp (I-80/I-180) to allow the downtown traffic on I-180 to merge onto I-80.

Motorists are also advised that the northbound Superior Street on-ramp to I-180 will be closed after each home game. This allows for traffic from I-180 downtown to keep moving faster without having to watch on-ramp activity.

To support a safe game day experience for all motorists and pedestrians, travelers are reminded not to drink and drive or drive distracted. Put cell phones down and stay focused on the road. Motorists are also reminded to buckle up and pay close attention to the increased traffic both before and after the Husker football game.