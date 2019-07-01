Plan advances for major Sarpy County sewer improvements

Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in Nebraska and with that growth comes the need for a sewer system.

The county has been growing incredibly fast. Businesses and people are flocking to the area but you may be surprised to hear that nearly half of the county doesn't have a sewer system.

At this point there is no underground system in place in the southern part of the county so if new home developers or even different industries move into the area, they have to put in a septic system or their own lift station.

The growth management project is essentially a plan to change that.

On Friday, the Sarpy County and City Wastewater Agency approved the Unified Southern Sarpy Sewer System which will work to install a sewer system over the next 20 to 50 years in a multi-phased approach.

The project comes with a hefty price tag of $220 million set to be funded through property and sales taxes.

Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, the Communications Manager for Sarpy County, says the average person shouldn't see any increase in their own taxes, all thanks to the county's rapid growth.

She said, “At this point we do not see any need to increase. The agency does have levy authority but all of our projections with the P3 models that we've done do not show a need to use a levy."

This is being deemed Sarpy's most significant project ever approved but not everyone favors the plan.

Sandy Stepanek lives in a home with its own well and septic system. She said, “We just wanna do the same for our kids. We're not trying to develop our land. We're still farming it. We cash rent it. We just want to give to our kids, the country living that we've had since 1999."

Stepanek is talking about the house, currently on what she calls jenga blocks, waiting in the field - an early wedding gift for her daughter.

“We basically have a house sitting in a field because we are trying to figure out a way to come to an agreement with the city."

That agreement stems from the sewer system plan.

Stubenhofer-Barrett said, “This is really fairly historic. There really isn't an example of cities and counties coming together in this way to build a sewer system. I think it's really, it's been great to see all of the cities working together for the common good."

The Stepanek family doesn't necessarily agree.

Carly Stepanek said, "I mean, we've been here 20 years. What's the point in changing it if it works perfectly for us?"

Stepanek said the city would like her family to sign a subdivision agreement for the house on blocks that says when the sewer system is put into place, they'll switch off from their septic system.

"When I tried to ask, ‘well jeeze, how much does it cost to like get rid of your sewer and your well and hook into the city sewer system?’ You know, could it be $5,000, $10,000?"

Sandy hopes the process is wrapped up before September so they can put the house on the ground.

Since that area is part of Phase 1a of the plan to implement the sewer system, construction could kick off as early as 2020.