Pizza restaurant robbed by armed man

Authorities are looking for an armed man who robbed a metro pizza restaurant late Friday night.

Officers were called to the Godfather's in the 7400 block of N. 30th Street around 11:45 p.m.

Witnesses said a man armed with a handgun made his move when employees opened the rear door to take out the trash. The robber left with an unknown amount of cash that was placed into bank deposit bags.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a crime in which a handgun is recovered is eligible for a reward of $1,000.