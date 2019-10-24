Pit bull attacks walker and her dog

A pleasant evening walking the dog turned into a painful and terrifying experience for an Omaha woman. She suffered severe injuries saving her pet from an attacking pit bull.

Lulu isn’t one to pick a fight. Her owner Crystal Guerrero said, “Her hashtag on Instagram is Lulu the lover.”

But passing by a house near 5th and William in Omaha's Little Italy neighborhood, a pit bull charged possibly from an open gate and Lulu got hurt trying to fend off the other dog. Crystal Guerrero said, “She’s pretty protective of me so she did try but I scooped her up and that’s when I got the first bite on my leg.”

The wound required 15 stitches and the raging pit bull kept attacking. Crystal Guerrero said, “I saw the dog bite other people and so I tried to get up and run away and the dog came back again and bit me in my upper thy.”

The Nebraska Humane Society cited Teresa Vargas for no proof of rabies vaccination, restraint violation, dangerous animal a pit bull without a muzzle and no proof of insurance required for a pit bull.

Though the woman resident of the home was cited, a man who lives here says the dog belongs to his brother visiting in Mexico.

The man told Six on Your Side , “It wasn’t out fault it was my brother’s girlfriend’s fault because she doesn’t have a right to come here and open the door and get the dogs out.”

But crystal has a $1,000 vet bill for Lulu and expects thousands more in medical bills for her. Her mother Cindy Elysea said, “I know that we could file a claim against that policy if she had one. I have no idea how you find out. All I’ve got is a name.”

Six On Your Side questioned the man where the pit bull came from, “Do you have insurance to help out the lady who got bit?” The man replies, ”Yeah we do but it’s personal so I can’t say anything about it right now.”

Crystal has the own medical coverage but with a deductible so she may hire an attorney.

The mother of the pit bull owner is considered responsible for the dog at the time of the attack and she goes to court in mid-December. The Humane Society will hold the dog until a judge decides on the criminal charges and possibly the fate of the pit bull.

