Pit bull attack victim seeking restitution, but owner is a no-show in court

Two months after being viciously attacked by a stranger's dog, the victim is getting her day in court — hoping for not only justice but restitution to cover medical bills.

Walking Lulu on a neighborhood street in October, Crystal Guerrero and her dog were attacked from behind by a pit bull that ran loose from an open gate. Both suffered painful injuries.

“Based on everything that’s happened, it seems they don’t want to take responsibility for what their dog did to me,” Guerrero said. “I mean, the dog tried to tear a piece of my leg off.”

The pit bull in the care of Teresa Vargas, also known as Maria Felix, was cited for a variety of dangerous dog violations. But Vargas didn’t show up for the court appearance.

Guerrero’s mom, Cindy Elyea, is in the insurance business.

“If they have insurance, we should know who that is, and we should be able to file a claim against them,” Elyea said. “But we don’t know, and I don’t have any way of knowing how to get a hold of them.”

The attack left Guerrero with a $1,000 rescue squad bill, a $500 emergency room deductible to pay, and a $1,000 vet bill for Lulu’s injuries.

“Not showing up in court is just another slap in the face,” Guerrero said. “Like we don’t really care what happened to you. We don’t care that our dog attacked you in the street.”

When confronted in October, Vargas didn’t want us to show her face. But authorities will be looking for her: a failure-to-appear warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Putting to rest the trauma and cost of the attack will have to wait for Guerrero.

The fate of the pit bull also remains on hold until the charges are decided in court. The dog has been held at the Nebraska Humane Society, which will also have a large bill to settle.