Pinnacle Bank Championship players in need of host families

Tara and Scott Lea have been hosting Pinnacle Bank Championship golf players for the last two years.

"I would describe us both as golf nuts to begin with so this is just kind of a really unique opportunity to get some insight about what it takes to make it big time in golf." Scott said.

They said it's the least they can do to help a player achieve their dream. Typically they are one of many but after the Heartland Flood, the usual volunteers couldn't open their homes.

"There are times when we actually have a wait list because we don't have enough volunteers that want to host players." Kim Zillig with the Pinnacle Bank Championship said.

Player's have to fly, house and feed themselves. A trip that adds up. She's heard of players going as far as sleeping six to a hotel room, or even caddies sleeping in cars.

"It does cost a lot of money and they will look at any avenue, they'll pair up they'll do whatever it takes just to make sure they can actually be in a tournament," Zillig said.

If you are interested in hosting a player you can call the Pinnacle Bank championship at 402-991-2525.