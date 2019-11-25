Pilot rescued as plane dangles from power lines

A small plane ended up hanging upside down from power lines in rural Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

The single-propeller piper cub got stuck about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis. After the power lines were de-energized, the 65-year-old pilot was safely rescued.

"This incident could have been much worse,” said Luke Hennen, sheriff of Scott County. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

