Pile, Ruffin earn regular season Summit League awards

UNO's Matt Pile, Marlon Ruffin, and KJ Robinson have all earned Summit League honors following the regular season.

Pile was named Summit League Defensive Player of The Year, While Ruffin was named 6th Man of The Year and Robinson was named All-Summit Honorable Mention.

Pile led the Summit League in rebounds and blocks.

"I'm very happy for Matt, as he's earned the distinction of Defensive Player of the Year in the Summit League," head coach Derrin Hansen said. "He's a superior post defender, can block shots and rebound. Matt's taken a big step this year, not only in terms of his physical ability, but also in his voice behind the defense to help everyone on our team."

Ruffin, a sophomore, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench. He scored in double figures in 12 of the 16 conference games.

"His improvement from the non-conference to league play is evident, as his production and time have both increased. Marlon has always provided a spark off the bench for our team and given us a dose of energy when he enters the game. The more comfortable he's become, the better he's played, and that's helped us considerably down the stretch," Hansen said.

Robinson, one of two seniors on this year's team, led the team in scoring at 15.3 ppg.

The team will take on Oral Roberts in the first round of the Summit League tournament this Sunday at 6 p.m.