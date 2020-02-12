Picture of mice squabbling on subway platform wins prestigious award

Move over, Pizza Rat.

A photo of mice fighting over crumbs on a subway platform has won a prestigious award from London’s Natural History Museum.

Sam Rowley’s “Station Squabble” beat out more than 48,000 images from 100 countries to claim the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice Award, which was voted on by the public.

Rowley’s photo was picked from a shortlist of 25 images.

Among the other pictures that made the top of the list were an image of an orangutan forced to take part in a performance in Bangkok, another of two jaguars holding an anaconda in Brazil, an image of a rhino and a conservation ranger in Kenya, and a photo of a group of white Arctic reindeer.

Rowley, 25, said he got a handful of “strange looks” from commuters while lying on the floor of the London station to capture the image, but he added that people were “quite chatty and nice about the whole thing.”

He said with so many people across the world living in urban areas, he’s telling the story of how people relate to wildlife.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.