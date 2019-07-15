Pickup truck crashes into side of Irvington house

A pickup truck crashed into the side of an Irvington home Monday morning. Authorities are still sorting through what happened but they tell 6 News that no one was hurt.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near 92nd and Summit.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department said the driver of the truck rounded a corner at a high rate of speed, the truck jumped a curb and hit the house.

6 News spoke with the homeowner who said there were six people in the house at the time. They were all startled by the crash but there were no injuries.

There was no initial word on the identity of the driver.