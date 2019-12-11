Pickpocket crew targets outlet mall shopper

A crime most us would expect in a crowded city like New York has happened in our area. It left a victim afraid to be identified but she wants to warn others.

An open purse that’s carried low made this shopper a target for two men and a woman working as a team of pick pockets Saturday at Old Navy Outlet Mall store in Gretna.

The pickpocket victim said, "I was kind of annoyed because these two in front of me were rude they kind of blocked me and then her but it still never crossed my mind in a second that someone had taken a billfold and violated me.”

Investigator Rachel Spurgeon, Sarpy co. Sheriff’s office said, “The female suspect pulls her sleeve up to get her sleeve out of the way and within seconds reaches in and pulls the wallet out and victim doesn’t even realize what happened.”

But the victim remembers when. She said, ”I felt that abrupt bump. I just kind of turned around to say excuse me, and she put her hands up and said something in a language i didn’t recognize.”

The pickpockets worked fast. Their victim said, ”I counted it as possibly five seconds through the whole thing. And within less than 30 minutes they had done over $2,000 worth of damage on my cards.”

The pickpockets left the victim unnerved. She said, ”It was in such shock, there’s like no way this happens in Nebraska.”

Security camera photos show the alleged female suspect after allegedly using stolen credit cards in a store near 180th and Center or about 15-miles from the pickpocket theft. If you can identify her or the two accomplices call the Sarpy county Sheriff’s office, or Sarpy County. Crimestoppers 402-592-STOP.

