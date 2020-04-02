Photographers document struggles, hopes of small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Health officials say the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak is still coming. That means a rough stretch for small and local businesses is far from over.

Local photographer Joshua Foo lost all of his business when the COVID-19 outbreak hit Omaha. He knew he wasn't alone. After hearing from other local business owners, Foo and cinematographer Lauren Abell teamed up to create the "Right Here, Right Now" project.

Through pictures and video - with equipment donated by Edison Creative - the two feature businesses and business owners who have been impacted by the virus outbreak.

"At first there was a lot of sadness, a lot of confusion," said Abell.

Along with the pictures and videos, there's an essay format of the project straight from the mouths of those impacted the most.

"I like the mess ups and the stumbling in the words," said Foo. "I hope it helps the readers really feel what it's like and where they're at right now so we try to keep everything as raw as possible."

Beyond the struggles, Foo and Abell also feature how the businesses have changed and adjusted their practices, like restaurants turning to delivery-only.

Thursday, Foo and Abel were shooting a segment with local chef Kane Adkisson. He wants to open a restaurant and had plans to lease space. The Coronavirus outbreak changed those plans.

"It turns out it was a blessing in disguise that we didn't sign because this is an extremely hard time for restaurants," said Adkisson. "In the industry, from what I've heard, is that people are just taking things one step at a time."

Joshua and Lauren say the "Right Here, Right Now" project has taught them that even when times are hard, there's hope and unity still to be found.

"We hope that our project can get these stories out there so anyone else who feels isolated or alone in their own experience can say oh this person is going through it, i don't feel so alone," said Foo.

"One of the questions we ask is 'what are you grateful for now and hopeful for in the future?' And hearing people say we'll pull through, we got this, if we stay stronger together we'll get through this together," said Abell.

The duo plans to continue documenting small businesses to spread the word about the importance of community. They're encouraging people to continue to support their local businesses.