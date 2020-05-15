Phillips and his Playmakers donate meals to healthcare workers

Harrison Phillips is about to enter his third season with the Buffalo Bills.

Due to COVID-19, he's spent the past two months back home in Omaha working through the NFL's virtual offseason.

While in town, he's taking the time to give back.

Phillips started a non-profit called Playmakers a few years back. It supports those with special needs by giving them a chance to be more independent.

"To have a hometown kid make it all the way to the NFL, I think it’d be a disservice if I didn’t take advantage of that platform or try to do good with it,” Phillips said.

He challenged the Playmakers to do a chore around the house for a payment of ten dollars. The ten dollar payment would be in the form of a donation.

The money went toward 200 meals that were delivered to CHI Healthcare workers on Friday at CHI Health CUMC-Bergen Mercy and CHI Health Immanuel.

The idea was to teach the kids about giving back and paying it forward.

"I know these kids are always looking for ways that they can get involved and play their part," Phillips said. "So, it’s cool to see them want to play their part and give back to those doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines.”

Phillips is hoping to hold his annual Playmakers Football Camp this summer, but is waiting to see what happens with the pandemic.