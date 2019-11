South Bend, Indiana Mayor and Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be visiting western Iowa Monday, November 25th for a series of town halls.

He’ll be at the YMCA Creston at 12:45 p.m., the Venue in Atlantic at 3:30 p.m., and Abraham High School in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The announcement comes days after a poll showed Buttigieg had taken a commanding lead in Iowa, polling at 25 percent.