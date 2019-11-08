Pertussis case confirmed at west Omaha middle school

Kiewit Middle School said Friday they had confirmed a case of pertussis, also known as "whooping cough."

Common in the U.S., pertussis is "a very contagious disease that can be deadly for babies," according to the Centers for Disease Control. "It spreads from person to person, usually by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others."

According to a release from Principal Marshall Smith, a letter — including an informational sheet about the infection — already had been sent to some of the school's families.

"Our families who received letters simply need to be aware that if their child has cold symptoms, it would be a good idea to check with their doctor," Smith said in the release.

"Each year, Omaha typically sees some cases of pertussis," the release states. "The Douglas County Health Department researches each case and guides our response. They determine the student’s exposure and follow the guidelines from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They provide a letter and list of people we should (sic) inform who might have had exposure to the person with the confirmed case. This is why only some families are informed. They were the ones with a student who had possible contact with the student who is sick."

Doctors generally treat whooping cough with antibiotics, but a vaccine is also available, according to the CDC.