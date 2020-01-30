One person life-flighted after tanker truck crash in Wheeler County

One person was life-flighted to a hospital after a crash involving a tanker truck in Wheeler County on Wednesday.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the collision happened about seven miles south of Bartlett.

Another truck involved was pulling hay, according to NSP.

One of the driver's was transported to the hospital by helicopter. Their injuries and condition are unclear at this time.

Both NSP and the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.