Woman pulled from burning house in Little Italy; dog dies in fire

Omaha Firefighters were fighting a residential fire Friday afternoon in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Firefighter were called to 8th and Hickory, in Omaha's Little Italy neighborhood, on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2019. A witness told 6 News they saw firefighters carry a person from the house. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Firefighers were called to a home near 8th and Hickory streets by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, a woman was transported Code 3 from the home, and a dog died in the blaze.

The Nebraska Humane Society was contacted, according to an official.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.