Peregrine falcons lay first egg of spring at Woodmen tower

The peregrine falcons that nest near the top of WoodmenLife Tower have laid their first egg of the year, according to a press release issued by the company on Thursday.

Last year’s nesting pair, Chayton and Mintaka, hatched three birds: Jimmy Falcon, Ellen and Oprah.

A live webcam is focused outside the 28th-floor window on the box they call home. Both male and female falcons take turns incubating the egg.

As one falcon returns to the nest, the other flies off in search of food.

Falcons lay another egg every two or three days and usually lay a total of three or four each spring.

The falcons could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.