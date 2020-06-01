People participate in Black Lives Matter protest outside Hastings Police Department

The Black Lives Matter movement is hitting home for people in Hastings as they join thousands across the country in protests following the death of George Floyd.

The peaceful protest started at 11 a.m. Sunday outside the Hastings Police Department.

Around a dozen people lined the sidewalk along Burlington Avenue chanting and holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe."

Tanya Pedersen, the protest organizer, said their goal is to end racism and police brutality.

This is personal for her and her family, which is why they joined the national act to spark change.

"Being a mixed person in this small town, we've seen a lot of racism," Pedersen said. "So it's very important for people to know that we're all the same, and we all bleed the same."

Pedersen said members of her family have experienced bullying due to the color of their skin.

Her daughter, Emma Henry, is one of them.

"Going to Hastings High School, I feel like there's a lot of people who discriminate against me there as well," Henry said. "And going into stores, especially in a smaller town since there are not a lot of people of color here, you still get discriminated against."

Henry was also at the protest Sunday. She held a sign that read "Say Their Names," and detailed some of her experiences with racism.

Hastings joins a number of cities who have seen protests all across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Videos circulated on Monday of a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.

That officer was fired, arrested and charged with Third Degree Murder and Manslaughter on Friday.