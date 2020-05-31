People head to downtown Omaha to clean up after protest

People from across the Omaha-metro flocked to downtown and Old Market to start cleaning up from last night’s protests.

“It isn’t actually as bad as we thought,” said Brittany Hoffman.

Wielding paint remover -- brooms and trash bags -- people came to the site of last night's protests to clean up.

“My kids are a big part of it, you know. Just showing them what the right thing to do in the community is. You know, getting out here and cleaning up what you know shouldn't be done but happened. Moving forward,” she said.

Parents toted along their children as they scrubbed graffiti left behind.

“We're from Papillion, there was a lady from Logan, Iowa. That's a 40-minute drive to come out here and clean up,” Hoffman said.

Throughout the morning - businesses were boarding their windows. Some already broken - others hoping to prevent that from happening.

“It's very overwhelming. As we were driving down I was like, I'm really nervous to go down just because it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking to see that these people who have small businesses are destroyed and now have to fix up and clean up what they didn't do,” Hoffman said.