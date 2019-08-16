Pennsylvania couple accused of faking birth, death of baby

A young couple in Pennsylvania faces criminal charges after police say they faked a pregnancy, birth and death of a child in exchange for gifts and money.

Police say Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang claimed to have given birth to a baby boy on July 3 but said he died a few hours later.

A few months prior, they apparently had a baby shower at a friend’s house. Police say that friend came forward and told them they believe Kaycee Lang fabricated the whole pregnancy.

Police say pictures of that baby posted on social media appeared to show a newborn lookalike baby doll.

When investigators questioned both Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, they claimed the baby died from respiratory distress syndrome and Kaycee Lang was discharged from the hospital right after giving birth.

State police did some digging.

They checked with the Cambria County and Somerset County coroners’ offices, the hospital in Johnstown, and the OB/GYN, and there was no record for baby Easton or Kaycee Lang.

The Langs claimed the baby was cremated at Hindman Funeral Home, but the funeral home said they did not cremate anyone by the name of Easton Lang.

Police say they did a search of their house in Somerset Township and found a lifelike baby doll and a personalized urn inscribed with the name Easton Walt Lang.

The couple is charged with fraud and theft by deception.

Police say there was also a GoFundMe account made to help pay for funeral expenses where the couple collected more than $500 from family and friends.

In an emailed statement, GoFundMe is refunding money to anyone who donated. The statement reads:

"This type of behavior is not tolerated on GoFundMe. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials during their investigation and we will issue full refunds to all donors.

We have a zero tolerance policy for any misuse on the platform. All donors are fully protected by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means donors are protected by a comprehensive refund policy if misuse occurs. This campaign received 15 donations totaling $550."

