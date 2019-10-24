Penitentiary on lockdown as staffing adjustments are addressed

The Nebraska State Penitentiary was placed on lockdown Wednesday and will remain on modified operations through next Tuesday as the Corrections Department puts a new plan in place to address staffing.

Shift changes and employee pay incentives are in the works.

The plan includes a new 12-hour operation schedule and employee bonuses.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said, "We have been monitoring staffing levels at the penitentiary closely for months. Staffing vacancies have led to frequent modifications to operations, impacting facility safety. It is necessary at this time to put the facility on a more manageable and consistent schedule.”

According to the terms of labor contracts Frakes said he was required to declare a staffing emergency and that actions now being taken, placing the prison on modified operations, are not the result of an incident at the penitentiary.

“To be clear, being on modified operations is a temporary move that will allow us to implement the necessary staffing adjustments,” he said.

One of the pending changes will require a number staff members to temporarily move from eight hour to 12-hour shifts. Frakes said that will be done to facilitate putting new hiring and retention initiatives in place, bringing in new employees and stabilizing staffing.

The initiatives include a $10,000 hiring bonus for new corporals hired at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Tecumseh Correctional Institution and the Lincoln Correctional /Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

In addition there will be a $10,000 bonus available to staff members who refer new hires at NSP and Tecumseh. Those already employeed at the penitentiary will receive a $500 bonus at the end of the year.

Frakes said, "We’ve had some success with the incentive programs we have offered before, but this kicks it up to an entirely new level. I am highly encouraged that monetary offers of this size will have significant impact.”

The 12-hour schedule will be put in place next week. Those affected will work four consecutive 12-hour days with three days off.

Frakes said some staff members had already requested and been approved for the 12-hour shifts. He said, "The expanded use of 12-hour shifts is necessary for the safe and effective operation of the facility.”

Frakes said that once new staff members are hired and trained, the facility will return to normal operations.