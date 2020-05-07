Pence to visit Des Moines amid increase in COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has called Iowa’s response to the coronavirus “a success story” but he may find a less rosy reality when he visits Des Moines on Friday.

A recent rise in confirmed infections in the city has alarmed the mayor and medical officials.

Even the federal coronavirus task force Pence leads has expressed concern about the city's toll.

Pence is scheduled to encourage faith leaders to responsibly resume in-person church services, even as many say they’ll refrain for now to stop the virus's spread.

Pence will also meet with grocery and agriculture leaders to discuss food supply.