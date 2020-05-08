Pence discusses COVID-19 concerns with Iowa grocery, ag, religious leaders

Vice President Mike Pence met with grocery and agriculture leaders in Des Moines during his visit to Iowa on Friday, May 8, 2020.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Iowa's capital Friday to talk with religious leaders there before heading to a round-table discussion with grocery and agriculture leaders from around the state.

Pence was scheduled to talk with faith leaders, encouraging them to responsibly resume in-person church services, even as many say they’ll refrain for now to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He was also set to meet with grocery and agriculture leaders to discuss maintaining the nation's food supply amid the pandemic.

