Pence discusses COVID-19 concerns with Iowa grocery, ag, religious leaders

Vice President Mike Pence was in Iowa's capital Friday to talk with religious leaders there before heading to a round-table discussion with grocery and agriculture leaders from around the state.

Pence was scheduled to talk with faith leaders, encouraging them to responsibly resume in-person church services, even as many say they’ll refrain for now to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He was also set to meet with grocery and agriculture leaders to discuss maintaining the nation's food supply amid the pandemic.

