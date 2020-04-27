Pelosi endorses Biden for president

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the latest top Democrat to endorse Joe Biden for president Monday morning.

In this April 24, 2020 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In a prerecorded video, Pelosi praised Biden’s leadership qualities and experience, touting the former vice president’s work in the Obama administration.

“He knows how to get the job done,” Pelosi said.

As Americans continue grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Pelosi said Biden offers a “voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis."

“Now more than ever, we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people, a president with the values, experience and the strategic thinking to bring our nation together and build a better, fairer world for our children,” she continued.

“For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president, a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity and integrity.”

