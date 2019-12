A woman is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car at 39th and Farnam Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were crossing the street when the woman was hit. They were not in a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.