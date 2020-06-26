Pedestrian killed in crash involving two vehicles Thursday night

Omaha Police responded to the area of US 75-North just south of the Cuming Street exit for a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles late Thursday night.

According to a release, the pedestrian was attempting to cross from east to west on 75-North when they were struck by a northbound Mazda 3 and then a northbound Chevrolet Impala.

The pedestrian, 29-year-old Andrew Woodward, was pronounced dead on scene.

The release also states that witnesses believe there may have been a third vehicle involved that left the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.