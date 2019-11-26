Pedestrian killed at northwest Omaha intersection identified

The pedestrian who was killed after she was hit by a car on Sunday near 147th and Maple streets has been identified as 52-year-old Bilin Li.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, investigators said a 2013 Hyundai Sonata hit Li as she was crossing from south to north on the west side of 147th Street and West Maple Road.

Paramedics rushed Li to Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. Doctors pronounced her dead at the hospital.

Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.