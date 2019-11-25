Pedestrian killed at intersection with no crosswalk

A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car late Sunday night, according to Omaha Police.

Just after 10:00 p.m., investigators said a 2013 Hyundai Sonata hit the pedestrian as she was crossing from south to north on the west side of 147th and West Maple Drive.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. Doctors pronounced her dead at the hospital.

Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that neither excessive speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Investigators also indicated that there is no marked crosswalk at this intersection.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld until next of kin can be located.