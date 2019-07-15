Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured during police chase in Gastonia, N.C.

One pedestrian was killed and another suffered serious injuries during a police chase involving a DWI suspect in Gastonia Sunday evening.

The chase started around 7:24 p.m when a Gaston County deputy spotted a suspect vehicle driving erratically down the road. During the pursuit, the car took off and attempted to drive away from police, causing it to hit two innocent bystanders.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Soule, was being pulled over for suspected DWI, officials say. Soule was later arrested and jailed on charges of DWI and flee/elude arrest. Troopers say Soule had “a little bit over everything” in his system.

The Sheriff’s Department says that both of the pedestrians suffered “very serious” injuries and one was later confirmed dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Soule showed no remorse in the case.

