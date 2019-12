Police are investigating a traffic accident that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident at 22nd and Cuming Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 22nd and Cuming.

Few details were immediately available aside from the fact that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Clothing was strewn across the pavement and the car showed signs of damage.

Circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.