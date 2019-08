A pedestrian was seriously injured in a traffic accident at Florence Blvd. and Emmet Street Thursday night.

The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was crossing Florence Blvd. from east to west when he was hit by a southbound car. Police said the victim was not in a crosswalk.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious head injury but is expected to recover.