L Street section closed after pedestrian hit near 67th

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing L Street near 67th.

A white SUV sits with front-end damage and a broken windshield on the road near 67th and L streets on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Police said the vehicle hit a man who was crossing the street at a crosswalk. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Omaha Police said the man was crossing at the intersection with the light around 2:15 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound white SUV that violated the signal. The driver stopped, and a witness administered CPR on the victim until medics arrived, police said.

The man was taken to CHI Bergen Mercy Hospital.

Officers shut down L Street from 63rd to 72nd streets to investigate the crash. It was reopened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The white SUV at the scene appeared to have a broken windshield and front-end damage.

