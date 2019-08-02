Pedestrian hit by semi pronounced dead at hospital

Police are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 the pedestrian was crossing North 16th Street at Cuming, walking east to west, against the traffic light.

Police say a semi truck driven by an Indiana man was southbound on 16th. The driver tried to turn east onto Cuming on a green light and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.