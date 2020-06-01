Peaceful rally Sunday at Malcolm X foundation in Omaha calls for change

After a weekend of violent protests, hundreds attended a peaceful rally Sunday evening at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha.

Hundreds gather at Malcolm X Foundation in Omaha for peaceful rally on Sunday, 5/31/20. (Rex Smith)

Organizers of the event asked for people to unite after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His death hit home for Judy Lee-Jackson who felt compelled to attend the rally.

"I have sons, a 35 year-old and 33 year-old. and this could happen to them. And so it just fueled me to a point to where I've never felt it before and I just wanted to be here to support," she said.

People who attended the rally brought signs and their voices. They listened to several speakers and live music was performed.

Those leading the event and those who attended, like Jay Carter, are demanding change and an end to police brutality.

"We're tired of things happening in our community. We're tired of the police – not all police – but the bad ones that are out there to get us for the color of our skin. It's just wrong and we want change."

Carter said the big turnout at the rally was encouraging.

"It's great, it's a great feeling. It's good to see that people out here want change and want better for us," he said.

Along with George FLoyd, Zachary Bearheels was honored. The group also chanted the name of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night during protests in Omaha.