Paws and Claws provides unique view of animal world for the kids

Round up the animal fans in the house. The Humane Society has some family fun in store.

Paws and Claws will provide a unique view of the animal kingdom for the kids.

The holidays are great for spending time with family but winter break can get a bit lengthy. If you've got a kiddo that loves animals, you might think about the NHS Paws and Claws Day Camp.

It's a one-day shelter experience, January 3rd, for kids aged 6-13. The camp is themed around the pets with children seeing the shelter through the eyes of an animal.

They'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how the shelter provides medical treatments and cares for the pets, from the pet perspective.

Then they will pick a kennel buddy and use their skills to get him or her adopted. They use crafting opportunities to make items that help dogs and cats pass the time while they wait to be adopted. This will all be wrapped up in a fun story line with a bit of critter cuddling and care.

If you've got a young animal lover, check out Paws and Claws Camp on January 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the NHS campus. You can find details on the Humane Society website.

