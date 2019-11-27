Pawnshop tracking system leads to arrest of man stealing thousands from flood victims

What looked like a routine traffic stop leads Six On Your Side to a bigger investigation.

A felony traffic stop caught our eye and raised curiosity with passing drivers. We learned that it’s for a wanted suspect pulled over in an old mustang while leaving Plattsmouth on northbound Highway 75.

Sgt. Jon Raughton with Sarpy County said, “We initiated a traffic stop, we had an active warrant for him that we had signed by a judge and he was placed into custody for theft.”

47-year-old Timothy Kozak was booked for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in silver coins and other valuables.

The theft occurred from a home on a Sarpy County lake community where the suspect had allegedly helped in flood recovery.

Sarpy County investigators, Cass County Deputies, and Plattsmouth Police searched Kozaks home for more than an hour.

Sarpy County Detectives emerged with a safe missing its door, a bag of silver coins, and other valuables.

"Unfortunately they trusted some people to come in and clear their property, help out with the flood. It was an area affected by the flood in March. So it's going to be great to get that property back to the homeowners,” said Raughton.

So how did investigators pinpoint this suspect?

Using the pawnshop tracking system called Leads Online. They identified Kozak repeatedly pawing the valuable coins.

That lead led to a search warrant for his Plattsmouth residence, but he left before it could be served. So, the police made a traffic stop.

Timothy Kozak has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail on a Felony Theft charge.

