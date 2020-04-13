Pawn shops see increase in gun, tool sales during pandemic

All across the country store owners who sell guns are telling us that more people are walking in to buy guns and ammunition. One shop owner in Council Bluffs says he believes the increase is due to the concerns some people are having over the threat of COVID-19 and how some people might react after losing income because of the virus.

Steve Burnsides is one of the owners of Brown Loans, he tells us gun sales in his shop are up.

“They’re up 20 percent for this month,” said Burnsides.

Steve believes the coronavirus has something to do with the increase in gun sales as some people feel they need to protect themselves during this crisis.

“I wouldn’t say afraid I think they just want to be able to protect what they have and I mean what they have is their family everything else can be replaced,” said Burnsides.

Steve is having a hard time replacing all the guns he sells and he says ammunition is becoming harder to get.

“Our prices are high but that’s only because I’m getting charged high we only make very little like two dollars a box is all we’re making, and as far as the firearms yes we’re having a hard time keeping them on the shelf usually I have two or three shelves full I’ve got one full,” said Burnsides.

Steve says his pawn business is down, and people are coming here to buy tools and other items as well as firearms and ammo.

Steve says he is seeing a lot of first-time gun owners come into his shop.

