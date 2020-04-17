Patrol says deputy shot suspect in south-central Nebraska

DEWEESE, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting of a suspect by a sheriff’s deputy in south-central Nebraska, officials said.

The patrol says the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, when a Nuckolls County sheriff’s deputy responding to a 911 call encountered 44-year-old Wesley Blessing, of Hasting.

The deputy reported Blessing was armed with a handgun and that he shot Blessing, who was wanted in a Clay County investigation.

Blessing was taken to a Hastings hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to a Lincoln hospital. Officials have not released the name of the deputy who shot Blessing