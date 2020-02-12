Patrol: Several injured in school bus accident near Emporia, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says several people were injured when a school bus rolled onto its side near Emporia.

Patrol Lt. Dave Hundley says none of the injuries from Wednesday's morning crash were serious but he didn't have an exact number of injured.

The accident occurred on Interstate 35, also known as the Kansas Turnpike, about 14 miles south of Emporia. Hundley says the area was receiving moderate snow but it wasn't clear exactly what happened.

The bus was transporting students from the Wichita school district.

No further information was immediately available.