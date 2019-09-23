Patrol: Driver died after running stop sign and hitting RV

Authorities say a man died after his car collided with a recreational vehicle at a highway intersection in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.

The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a little more than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) south of Elm Creek. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound car driven didn't halt at a stop and collided with the southbound RV on U.S. Highway 183.

The car driver was identified as 39-year-old Toby Spaulding, who lived in Holdrege. The patrol says the RV driver, 41-year-old Marshall Nelms, of Kearney, and his passenger were not injured.