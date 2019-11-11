Patrol: 1 person dies after icy roads cause crash in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a person has died in a three-vehicle wreck caused by icy roads in northeast Kansas.

The patrol said the collision occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 56 near Overbrooke in Osage County.

The patrol reports a truck driving westbound on the highway lost control on icy roads, crossed the center line and hit a Ford pickup truck head-on, and a third vehicle rear-ended the Ford. A juvenile in the Ford truck died at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospitals.

No names have been released.

The crash came as a system carrying freezing temperatures and strong winds moved across Kansas. A few thousand customers in Wichita lost power Monday morning but no other serious accidents or injuries have been reported.