Omaha pastor walks out on meeting with Gov. Ricketts after comment

Late Monday night, 6 News was made aware of a statement Gov. Pete Ricketts said to a group of pastors in Omaha.

One of those pastors went to social media to explain why he walked out of the meeting.

According to the pastor’s statement: "Pete Ricketts said, 'The problem I have with you people' Did you hear what I just said, 'the problem I have with you people.' Ladies and gentlemen, I walked out of the Police Chief's office. I walked out on Gov. Pete Ricketts as he said, he called us 'you people.’ ”

In response, Ricketts released the following statement: “I chose my words poorly and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense."