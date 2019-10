Southbound Interstate-29 from exit 56 to exit 55 will be closed Monday, October 28 starting at 10 a.m. It will reopen again, weather permitting, on Monday, November 5, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Honey Creek exit on I-29 to be raised 2 ft. to avoid future flooding. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)

The closure will allow contractors to raise portions of the interstate to help with future flooding.