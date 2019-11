Fontenelle Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn and will be closing all trails from Camp Wakonda to improve the habitat.

According to a post to Facebook, Fontenelle Forest will be burning on their South Upland Unit on Tuesday, November 19.

Signal Ridge, Mormon Hollow, Prarie, and History will be closed for safety.

For those still wishing to visit, other trails stemming from the main nature center will still be open for recreation.