Partners in faith continue mission of family excellence

New Rising Star Family Church and Church on Purpose partnered again this year to make the Black Family Excellence Festival bigger and better than ever.

Sunday started with community worship in Benson Park. Afterward attendees could savor some free food or try their hand at games and activities.

The churches hosted a raffle and a master mixed fit class while community vendors were out providing free health screenings.

The day rounded out with a concert from national recording artist Tasha Page-Lockhart.

Pastor Jonathan Chapman said the purpose of the festival is to continue spreading the message of excellence.

“Hopefully what people take away from this is really encouragement, continue to be great, continue to be excellent. To continue to celebrate the things that make our community great. And be pushed forward to try and make it even better. And everybody really taking personal ownership and responsibility for that. Because it starts with us and it expands to our homes and then we take that to our neighborhoods and then the community."

Hundreds of people attended through the day.