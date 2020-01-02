Paroled Kansas killer charged in another homicide

A convicted Kansas killer has been charged with another homicide just months after he was released on parole.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 39-year-old Ahmad Khaasanouva Bey was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague, whom police said he had dated.

Bey is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Another suspect, 34-year-old Vanessa Lynne Waner, is charged with interference with law enforcement. Her body was found Dec. 26 in an abandoned vehicle, two days after she was reported missing.