Parking lot boulders posing problems for West Omaha drivers

More than a dozen drivers this year have found themselves between a rock and a hard place. Literally.

In the past two days, two cars have found themselves perched on top of a boulder in West Omaha.

The rock is on a median as you turn into a UPS store on 156th and Maple streets. One of the problems is the rock is more or less shaped like a ramp so when the cars hit the curb with a little speed, they end up stuck.

Christle Menchaca has worked at the UPS store on 156th and Maple for a couple of months.

“Usually it’s bigger cars, it’s like right below their window level so they can’t really see it and before it’s too late they can’t stop,” said Menchaca.

Menchaca and her co-workers keep a tally each time it happens.

“13 times in the last year and three or four times in the last few months,” said Menchaca.

Menchaca says the rock is put there to keep people from driving over the curb.

According to the Douglas County website, the land is owned by a group called Sweetbriar II, LLC. 6 News is waiting to hear back from them if they believe this to be an issue.

Donald Egger is a witness to one of the accidents.

“Some people have rocks to stop people from making U-turns on intersections and things like that. But I don’t think there is any reason for these rocks to be this close,” said Egger. “I can see this little car on this rock, I couldn’t believe it.”

Egger says that once the car is up there, there’s not much you can do.

Both Egger and Menchaca are keeping an eye out when driving here now.

