Parking debt billing raises questions

Parking isn’t just an issue on Black Friday. An Iowa couple visiting Omaha last spring paid for a private spot only to get a collection notice now.

On a busy weekend a parking spot in the Old Market can be worth the price of admission.

Six months after paying to park in one such lot Bob and Glenrose Meier got a letter. “Notice of debt,” Glenrose said. “I thought whoa.”

A collection notice the Meiers got last week claims they didn’t pay to park in the lot that May day and now they owe $83.50.

Glenrose said, “This is eight times what we paid to park that night. It’s ridiculous.”

The notice of debt was sent by a Texas law firm. The Meiers said the firm is trying to get their attention but they’re not intimidated by the letter because they know they paid. And they can prove it.

The notice of debt was sent to the Meiers nearly six months after they parked in the lot but unlike any who might have paid cash and lost a receipt they paid by debt card.

Their account record shows $10.50 withdrawn May 24th for parking at 10th and Harney, the location of the SP Plus Parking Lot.

Glenrose said, “We’d look at each other and say, ‘I swear that we’d paid that,’ and I’d swear it too but if we had no proof, what would we do?”

A corporate spokesperson for SP Plus tells Six on Your Side “Everything is taken care of. Our manager contacted the customer to resolve the issue. This is not a common occurrence. The customer entered the wrong plate number so the transaction did not correlate.”

Glenrose Meier said, “With the wrong information, how were they able to find me and how were they able to know my license number and send me this bill?”

The Meiers say don’t leave empty handed when you leave a paid parking lot.

The spokesperson for SP Plus Parking said the collection agency is aware of the billing error. The Meiers expect they won’t receive any more debt notices.